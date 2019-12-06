Man jumps to death from sixth floor of Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Staff, lawyers and police personnel present at the High Court here on Thursday were shocked when a 46-year-old Idukki native committed suicide by jumping off the sixth floor of the court’s building. The incident took place around 3pm.

The deceased is Rajesh Pai, a native of Udumbanchola, Idukki, who lived at Elamkulam here. A police officer said Rajesh had arrived at the court to meet his relative, a lawyer.“He reportedly hurled a diary into court 4-D, functioning on the sixth floor, ran out and jumped off the building,” said the officer.

Rajesh was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to injuries. “Rajesh had been visiting High Court for the past three days,” said an officer. Meanwhile, the security staff handed over his diary to the Registrar of High Court, who later gave it to the police.

“Rajesh had written a suicide note in the diary in which he said he was taking the extreme step due to personal issues and no one was to be blamed for his death,” said the officer.

“However, in the diary, Rajesh, a bachelor, speaks about a girl from Guwahati who was reportedly having an affair with him and usurping his wealth. We are looking into its veracity,” said the officer.

We were shocked, says lawyer

“We were shocked when we heard somebody screaming near the main escalator of the court’s complex,” said Sreeraj K V, a lawyer who was present on the court’s premises at the time of the incident.



“I rushed to the place and saw a man lying near the canteen area located on the ground floor. Police and some other people picked him up and ran outside seeking help. Unfortunately, no ambulance was available anywhere near the court premises. They then took him to a private hospital nearby. Later, we got information that he died,” said Sreeraj.

“This is the second such incident taking place at the court. There should be an ambulance on the court premises to immediately deal any emergency,” he said. He said there were rumours that the deceased had been dragged into a property dispute case.

Inquiry reveals mental trauma

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ernakulam, K Laljy said preliminary inquiry had revealed Rajesh was suffering from severe mental trauma, reportedly due to the affair.“It was found that he was in court only to meet his relative. His body will be handed over to relatives after postmortem examination on Friday,” he said.The police have started the verification of all the visitors and the court staff who were present in the building at the time of the incident.

Property issues troubled him

Idukki: Rajesh Pai was a member of Idukki district volleyball team. Rajesh, who was unmarried, had been living with his mother in Kochi for the past four years. It is learnt a case he filed over some of his paternal relatives grabbing his father’s properties had been going on in the court for the past few years and Rajesh was mentally stressed owing to this. “Besides, Rajesh had pledged some of the properties owned by him to meet his personal needs,” sources said.