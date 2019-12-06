Home Cities Kochi

Maradu demolition: Removal of concrete debris likely to commence on Monday

Expert committee members have directed the firm to coordinate with the firm roped in for demolishing the highrises to chart out a plan for shifting the debris.

Published: 06th December 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

The partially demolished Alfa Serene apartment complex in Maradu | FIle Pic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The removal of concrete debris generated from the demolition of the controversial Maradu highrises is likely to begin from Monday, after the municipal council approves the selection of Aluva-based Prompt Enterprises for the task. The firm has already completed the payment process and is set to start the work in adherence to the norms laid down by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

“We are awaiting the nod from the council. We have received the selection order from the municipality and have paid the full amount (`36.15 lakh). KSPCB norms, such as covering the vehicle while transporting the debris, and spraying water on it will be followed,” said Achyuth Joseph, a representative of the firm.  

Expert committee members have directed the firm to coordinate with the firm roped in for demolishing the highrises to chart out a plan for shifting the debris. The collected debris will be deposited on six acres of land owned by the firm at Chandiroor. “We plan to convert the debris into concrete aggregates and m-sand. We have the permission to use the concrete granules for road construction,” said Joseph.  
He said the narrow lanes near Alfa Serene and Golden Kayaloram, two of the to-be demolished apartment complexes, are likely to pose a challenge in removing the debris.

KSPCB’s plan in quandary
The likelihood of Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) disconnecting power supply to the Maradu apartment complexes has put the KSPCB’s plan to install ambient air quality monitoring machine in the vicinity in limbo. “The equipment requires uninterrupted power supply. If power supply is disrupted during the implosion, getting real-time information about the air quality won’t be possible,” said a KSPCB official. Since the filter papers and other systems in the machine need regular replacements, the equipment needs to be placed 200m away from the buildings, at a height of 3m from the ground.
“If residents living nearby allow us to install the machine near their homes, the plan can be easily executed. Else, we will have to the machine at the Vyttila hub to monitor the air quality,” he said.

Showcause notice to Sany Francis soon

Kochi: The Justice K Balakrishnan Nair Committee constituted to look into the disbursement of compensation to Maradu flat owners has decided to issue showcause notice to Holy Faith H2O builder Sany Francis and his family members as to why their request for interim compensation (of C25 lakh each) should not be rejected. As per apex court order, any claim for compensation from the builder can only be based on actual payments made by the flat owner to the builder. “No records have been produced to show a payment from the five petitioners to the builder. It prima facie appears that instead of sanctioning and releasing the interim compensation to the three claim petitioners and later recovering it from the builder company, it will be easier if the amount is paid by the builder company directly to the claim petitioners,” said the committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu flats demolition
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp