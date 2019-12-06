Maradu demolition: Removal of concrete debris likely to commence on Monday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The removal of concrete debris generated from the demolition of the controversial Maradu highrises is likely to begin from Monday, after the municipal council approves the selection of Aluva-based Prompt Enterprises for the task. The firm has already completed the payment process and is set to start the work in adherence to the norms laid down by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).



“We are awaiting the nod from the council. We have received the selection order from the municipality and have paid the full amount (`36.15 lakh). KSPCB norms, such as covering the vehicle while transporting the debris, and spraying water on it will be followed,” said Achyuth Joseph, a representative of the firm.

Expert committee members have directed the firm to coordinate with the firm roped in for demolishing the highrises to chart out a plan for shifting the debris. The collected debris will be deposited on six acres of land owned by the firm at Chandiroor. “We plan to convert the debris into concrete aggregates and m-sand. We have the permission to use the concrete granules for road construction,” said Joseph.

He said the narrow lanes near Alfa Serene and Golden Kayaloram, two of the to-be demolished apartment complexes, are likely to pose a challenge in removing the debris.

KSPCB’s plan in quandary

The likelihood of Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) disconnecting power supply to the Maradu apartment complexes has put the KSPCB’s plan to install ambient air quality monitoring machine in the vicinity in limbo. “The equipment requires uninterrupted power supply. If power supply is disrupted during the implosion, getting real-time information about the air quality won’t be possible,” said a KSPCB official. Since the filter papers and other systems in the machine need regular replacements, the equipment needs to be placed 200m away from the buildings, at a height of 3m from the ground.

“If residents living nearby allow us to install the machine near their homes, the plan can be easily executed. Else, we will have to the machine at the Vyttila hub to monitor the air quality,” he said.

Showcause notice to Sany Francis soon

Kochi: The Justice K Balakrishnan Nair Committee constituted to look into the disbursement of compensation to Maradu flat owners has decided to issue showcause notice to Holy Faith H2O builder Sany Francis and his family members as to why their request for interim compensation (of C25 lakh each) should not be rejected. As per apex court order, any claim for compensation from the builder can only be based on actual payments made by the flat owner to the builder. “No records have been produced to show a payment from the five petitioners to the builder. It prima facie appears that instead of sanctioning and releasing the interim compensation to the three claim petitioners and later recovering it from the builder company, it will be easier if the amount is paid by the builder company directly to the claim petitioners,” said the committee.