Home Cities Kochi

Operation Pure! Denizens to get quality drinking water in colour-coded lorries

The committee also tasked Suhas with implementing the project by coordinating with the police, motor vehicles, food safety, legal metrology, health and revenue departments.

Published: 06th December 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If all goes as per plan, high-quality drinking water will be supplied via tanker lorries in the district. This will be ensured under ‘Operation Pure Water’ project, which was formulated by the Assembly Committee on Petitions at its sitting on Thursday.

Chaired by Pathanapuram MLA K B Ganesh Kumar, the committee sitting formulated the project while seeking evidence from officials on petitions regarding the distribution of contaminated water from abandoned quarries for drinking. The decision comes a day after District Collector S Suhas issued a blanket ban on using quarry water for drinking purpose.

The committee said drinking water for residents’ use should be sourced only from the hydrants of the Kerala Water Authority. It also came up with guidelines to ensure the water quality.
As per the decision, the order restricting local bodies and the police from inspecting tanker lorries without the collector’s permission will be revoked. The committee warned of strict action against vehicle owners who do not procure the licence from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India for transporting water in tankers.

The committee also tasked Suhas with implementing the project by coordinating with the police, motor vehicles, food safety, legal metrology, health and revenue departments.

Guidelines
Assigning colour codes to lorries, use of Ethoxylated polyethyiemine-coated tankers, submitting of monthly inspection reports to the collector, testing the water in a government-approved lab, fitting GPS in the lorries and setting up of food safety squad to stop the distribution of water from abandoned quarries were the other guidelines.

“The High Court order on assigning colour code to tankers carrying water should be properly adhered to. Tankers carrying waste water should be painted brown, while those transporting clean water should be painted yellow. Tankers carrying freshwater should be painted blue. The Water Authority should also install more hydrants to fill the water,” Ganesh Kumar said at meeting.
MLAs P Ubaidullah, V P Sajeendran, O Rajagopal, C Mammootty, R Ramachandran, District Collector S Suhas, Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, IG (Kochi) Vijay Sakhare, DCP G Poonkuzhali, and officials of various departments attended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp