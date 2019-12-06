Operation Pure! Denizens to get quality drinking water in colour-coded lorries

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If all goes as per plan, high-quality drinking water will be supplied via tanker lorries in the district. This will be ensured under ‘Operation Pure Water’ project, which was formulated by the Assembly Committee on Petitions at its sitting on Thursday.

Chaired by Pathanapuram MLA K B Ganesh Kumar, the committee sitting formulated the project while seeking evidence from officials on petitions regarding the distribution of contaminated water from abandoned quarries for drinking. The decision comes a day after District Collector S Suhas issued a blanket ban on using quarry water for drinking purpose.

The committee said drinking water for residents’ use should be sourced only from the hydrants of the Kerala Water Authority. It also came up with guidelines to ensure the water quality.

As per the decision, the order restricting local bodies and the police from inspecting tanker lorries without the collector’s permission will be revoked. The committee warned of strict action against vehicle owners who do not procure the licence from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India for transporting water in tankers.

The committee also tasked Suhas with implementing the project by coordinating with the police, motor vehicles, food safety, legal metrology, health and revenue departments.

Guidelines

Assigning colour codes to lorries, use of Ethoxylated polyethyiemine-coated tankers, submitting of monthly inspection reports to the collector, testing the water in a government-approved lab, fitting GPS in the lorries and setting up of food safety squad to stop the distribution of water from abandoned quarries were the other guidelines.

“The High Court order on assigning colour code to tankers carrying water should be properly adhered to. Tankers carrying waste water should be painted brown, while those transporting clean water should be painted yellow. Tankers carrying freshwater should be painted blue. The Water Authority should also install more hydrants to fill the water,” Ganesh Kumar said at meeting.

MLAs P Ubaidullah, V P Sajeendran, O Rajagopal, C Mammootty, R Ramachandran, District Collector S Suhas, Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, IG (Kochi) Vijay Sakhare, DCP G Poonkuzhali, and officials of various departments attended.