Pressure on Soumini Jain; one more committee chairperson to quit on Friday

It is learnt that Gracy Joseph, a loyalist of K V Thomas, will follow the DCC directives.

Published: 06th December 2019 06:58 AM

Soumini Jain

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The District Congress Committee’s (DCC) move to bring about a change of guard in the corporation council by replacing Mayor Soumini Jain seems to be reaching fruition with senior party leader and welfare standing committee chairperson A B Sabu announcing his decision to resign from the post on Friday.

Though the DCC issued notices to the four standing committee chairpersons to step down as a precursor to the replacement of Soumini, Sabu along with development committee chairperson Gracy Joseph had turned down the directive citing there was no such agreement on sharing the committee seats.
Interestingly, Sabu announced his decision to resign hours after he changed his group loyalty from Congress ‘A’ to ‘I’. He also held a discussion with Opposition leader  Ramesh Chennithala and V D Satheesan, MLA, on Wednesday before deciding to resign.

Sabu said the decision to switch his alliance was taken after he was ignored by the ‘A’ group leaders on all important matters. “In the last assembly election, my name was proposed for the Tripunithura constituency by replacing K Babu. Even in the recent meeting of Congress leaders, they made it clear that I am not a part of the ‘A’ group. What is the point in sticking to the group if they don’t want me?” said Sabu.
With his resignation, the DCC can heave a sigh of relief as the election to the standing committees would be held by December 15. If the DCC fails to get the support of all standing committee chairpersons, the move to undertake a major reshuffle would end in vain.

It is learnt that Gracy Joseph, a loyalist of K V Thomas, will follow the DCC directives. “Discussions are on with party leaders. Most probably, Gracy will resign on Friday,” said a Congress leader.
Shiny Mathew was the first to resign from the chairperson post of town planning standing committee. “Mayor Soumini Jain will soon resign after the standing committee chairpersons’ elections. If all goes as per the plan, Shiny Mathew will be next the mayor of Kochi,” said the leader.

