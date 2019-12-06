T Padmanabhan gets Balamani Amma Puraskaram

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Writer T Padmanabhan was awarded the Balamani Amma Puraskaram, instituted by the Antharashtra Pusthakotsava Samithi (APS) as part of Kochi International Book Festival (KIBF), on Thursday.

Telugu writer Kolakuri Enoch handed Padmanabhan the award, instituted in the memory of poet Balamani Amma, during an event at Ernakulathappan ground here.

“It is a privilege to be the chief guest of the ceremony and give the award to T Padmanabhan. Balamani Amma was the poetess of motherhood. Instituting an award in her name shows the spirit of the book festival. Malayalam has always been blessed with good writers and thinkers,” said Enoch after presenting the award. He also congratulated poet Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri on winning the Jnanpith Award.

Poet Ramesan Nair termed Balamani Amma “a unique poet.”

“Her poem ‘Mazhuvinte Katha’ is a masterpiece. No poem in any language matches its grandeur,” he said. Writer M N Karassery, E N Nandakumar, president, APS, E M Haridas, secretary, and Ligy Bharat spoke on the occasion.

Book fest to end on Sunday

The 10-day book festival will conclude on Sunday. It features stalls of international publishing brands like Penguin Random House, Pan Macmillan, Bloomsbury, Harper Collins, Simon & Schuster and Pegasus. The children’s literature fest will be conducted on Friday and Saturday. “Around 10,000 people are vising the book festival venue daily,” said E N Nandakumar.