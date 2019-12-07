50 firms to attend job fair in Angamaly on Saturday

KOCHI: Kerala State Job Portal, a unique single-window facility for job-seekers and employers developed by Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence, will conduct a job fair in association with De Paul Institute of Science and Technology at DiST campus, Angamaly South, on Saturday.
As many as 50 leading companies will participate in the job fair, seeking the right candidates for 1,500 vacancies.
Major companies attending the fair include JARO Education, ESAF Bank, Muthoot Financial Corporation, Flowers Group, Zee Keralam, Jio, Oppo, Carnival Group, Nippon Toyota and Popular Hyundai. Those who register in Kerala State Job Portal can attend the fair. For registration, visit: www.statejobportal.kerala.gov.in.
For details, contact: statejobportalkerala@gmail.com. Phone: 7306402567.
The job portal functions by leveraging the possibilities of information Technology.
