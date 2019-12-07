Home Cities Kochi

Gem and jewellery show from Saturday

Around 6,000-80,000 gold merchants from Kerala and other states have pre-registered to attend the exhibition.

Published: 07th December 2019 07:06 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 10th edition of Kerala Gem and Jewellery Show, KGJS - 2019,  will be held on Saturday and Sunday at Adlux International Convention Center in Angamaly.

Minister for Local Self Government A C Moideen will inaugurate the trade fair on Saturday. Benny Behanan MP and Pullela Nageswara Rao, chief commissioner of Central Excise and Customs will be the key speakers at the inauguration.

The biggest B2B trade exhibition of jewellers will showcase an extensive breath-taking range of gem and jewellery designs and the largest assembly of jewellery manufacturers, artisans, leading designers, technology service providers, wholesalers, and retail jewellers across the country. The exhibition is jointly organised by AOJ Media, PVJ and KNC services and supported by All Kerala Gold and Diamond Merchants Association (AKGSMA).

This B2B Show has more than 400 booths belonging to 250 manufacturers from across India. In addition to the exhibition of gold, diamond and platinum silver ornaments, the exhibition also includes exhibits of machinery and related accessories. Around 6,000-80,000 gold merchants from Kerala and other states have pre-registered to attend the exhibition.

