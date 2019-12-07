Kaloor Euro Kids city’s top preschool

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 9th EducationWorld India Preschool Rankings 2019-20 survey has named Euro Kids, Kaloor, the best pre-school in the city. EducationWorld conducted the survey in association with Centre for Forecasting and Research Pvt Ltd (C fore) in 16 cities to rank 662 preschools based on the feedback from respondents, comprising parents, teachers and principals.



C fore CEO Premchand Palety said respondents were shown a list of preschools in their city and requested to rate the institutions which they knew about on a 10-point scale under 10 parameters.

Sam Kids International Preschool, Kadavanthara was the second best preschool in the city, said the survey.