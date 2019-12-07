Home Cities Kochi

Kerala HC seeks estimate for facilities to improve traffic flow

NHAI asked to provide details of investments by December 16 | Division bench order comes on suo motu proceedings initiated by court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has directed the officials of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Ernakulam to appear before the court on December 16 with files detailing the investment required to provide facilities for ensuring smooth traffic on Container Road.

The division bench order came on the suo motu proceedings initiated by the court in the wake of frequent road accidents reported on Container Road stretch. It said unscientific parking of heavy vehicles, like containers, on the road side was causing the accidents.

Though Motor Vehicles Act mandates that parking lights should be turned on while parking vehicles by road sides, vehicles parking on Container Road do not follow this.

The NHAI standing counsel said no instruction had been furnished by the authority.
The court had earlier directed Mulavukadu panchayat to explore the possibility of providing electricity poles or low-level lighting in areas where vehicles were parked.

However, K K Chandran Pillai, the counsel for the panchayat, submitted the civic body was not financially sound to provide the facilities.

Cochin Port Trust (CPT) told the court that there were certain parking spaces in the port and that they had been leased out to BPCL, IOCL and other firms.

The court said the companies would not allow other vehicles to park in the area they have leased.
According to Mulavukad panchayat, Container Road was built for the benefit of the International Container Terminal only and CPT was its major beneficiary.

The panchayat submitted CPT had its earlier terminal which became insufficient to meet its needs and later the present terminal was constructed.

The Port Trust has more than 385 hectares of land at Willingdon Island, about 17 hectares at Bolgatty, 163 hectares at Vallarpadam, around 309 hectares at Puthuvypeen and 5.19 hectares at Ernakulam which are near the container terminal road constructed for them.
Of this, the 309 hectares at Puthuvypeen is convenient to arrange a vehicle parking facility, it said.

