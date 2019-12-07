Maharaja’s student dies while on tour

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 22-year-old student of Maharaja’s College fainted and died on Friday while on tour to Karapuzha dam in Wayanad.



Raisamol of Muvattupuzha, a second-year MSc (Statistics) student, fainted when the group comprising 14 students and four teachers were about to return.



“Raisamol fainted around 4pm when they were about to start from the dam,” said Jayamol K V, associate professor, Maharaja’s College. The body has been kept at Sulthan Bathery Government Hospital mortuary.