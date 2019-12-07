Motorboat rally enthrals visitors

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After 10 years, Cochin Motor Boat Rally was organised at Willingdon Island as a part of the 2nd Cochin International Boat Show 2019. The show was inaugurated at Samudrika Convention Centre, Willingdon Island, by Vice-Admiral A K Chawla, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command.



On Friday, 12 speed boats — eight from Kottayam and four from the Navy— took part in the rally. Joseph Kuriakose, director, Cruz Expos, said the earlier edition of the rally got discontinued due to some technicalities.



“This year it was organised in association with the Navy,” he said. He said the boat show is currently the only event happening in India for leisure, rescue, maritime and boating sectors.



“It is hoped the show will attract buyers from leisure, marine, tourism, fishing and other related industries. The event is endorsed and supported by the Department of MSME; Southern Naval Command and the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Kerala Chapter,” he said.



Apart from boat suppliers, the event showcases marinas, engines, navigational and other systems and equipment, and other supply and service providers.



In addition to mainstream craft such as trailer boats, sports boats, luxury sailing, motor yachts and superyachts, the show also includes waterskiing and wakeboarding, kayaking, scuba diving and fishing equipment.