Home Cities Kochi

Ports minister asks collector to convene meeting

However, the trade union coordination committee, which has been spearheading the demand for a parking facility within the port compound, is planning to start protests in the issue.
 

Published: 07th December 2019 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the High Court’s intervention into the issue of parking space for container trucks in Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT), Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally has promised to intervene in the matter. He has directed District Collector S Suhas to convene a meeting to discuss the matter in detail.  

“We have taken the decision to de-notify the 10 acres within the port compound for facilitating the parking of containers and directed the same to DP World. Though there have been discussions going on in the matter, I have learned that no development has happened so far. With the recent High Court intervention in the matter, I will direct the district collector to convene a meeting and look into it in detail,” said Kadannappally.  

However, the trade union coordination committee, which has been spearheading the demand for a parking facility within the port compound, is planning to start protests in the issue.

“DP World’s stance of not being responsible for facilitating parking facility is a blatant violation of the decisions taken in the meeting convened by the minister on June 27, 2017. Despite completing two years, the officials concerned haven’t taken any decision in the matter. Now, it is clear that they have no obligation towards the workers. The complete inaction from Cochin Port Trust also had a huge role to play in the current condition. If the officers are not ready to change their stance in the issue, we will begin our protests soon,” said Charles George, general convenor, trade union coordination committee.

He alleged the company officials’ approach has invoked the wrath of residents of nearby islands due to the accidents caused by trucks. “As we are forced to park the containers on the roadside of NH966A, many residents have turned against us. So far, 24 accidents have occurred since 2015 involving container trucks. But no one is ready to understand our helpless situation since 2011,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp