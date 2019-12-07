Ports minister asks collector to convene meeting

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the High Court’s intervention into the issue of parking space for container trucks in Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT), Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally has promised to intervene in the matter. He has directed District Collector S Suhas to convene a meeting to discuss the matter in detail.



“We have taken the decision to de-notify the 10 acres within the port compound for facilitating the parking of containers and directed the same to DP World. Though there have been discussions going on in the matter, I have learned that no development has happened so far. With the recent High Court intervention in the matter, I will direct the district collector to convene a meeting and look into it in detail,” said Kadannappally.



However, the trade union coordination committee, which has been spearheading the demand for a parking facility within the port compound, is planning to start protests in the issue.



“DP World’s stance of not being responsible for facilitating parking facility is a blatant violation of the decisions taken in the meeting convened by the minister on June 27, 2017. Despite completing two years, the officials concerned haven’t taken any decision in the matter. Now, it is clear that they have no obligation towards the workers. The complete inaction from Cochin Port Trust also had a huge role to play in the current condition. If the officers are not ready to change their stance in the issue, we will begin our protests soon,” said Charles George, general convenor, trade union coordination committee.



He alleged the company officials’ approach has invoked the wrath of residents of nearby islands due to the accidents caused by trucks. “As we are forced to park the containers on the roadside of NH966A, many residents have turned against us. So far, 24 accidents have occurred since 2015 involving container trucks. But no one is ready to understand our helpless situation since 2011,” he added.