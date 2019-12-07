Seized vehicles to be shifted from NIA Court premises

KOCHI: Vehicles seized as part of terror cases, that have been left to rust at the NIA Court complex in Kochi, would be removed from the court premises, to avoid a repeat of the snakebite incident which led to the death of school student Shehla Sherin in Wayanad.
The decision was taken as the area of the court where the vehicles – a Mahindra Scorpio, a Maruti Omni and a Yamaha motorbike – have been kept is close to a government school and there is no boundary to separate the area with the school campus.
Seven other motorbikes have been kept at another portion of the court complex.
“The vehicles were seized during the investigation of Wagamon SIMI camp case and the professor T J Joseph palm chopping case and brought to the court as evidence. Though the trials of the cases are over, the vehicles have not been removed,” said an official at the Court complex.
“The court has directed the NIA to remove all the vehicles and the agency promised to do so,” said the official. The weeds which had engulfed the area where the vehicles were kept were cleaned after the incident in Wayanad.
