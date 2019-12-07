Home Cities Kochi

Vyttila bridge: HC junks plea seeking high level team

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday dismissed a petition by Vyttila Junction Vikasana Janakiya Samithi seeking the appointment of a high-level team of technical experts to inspect the alleged structural flaws in the construction of Vyttila flyover.

Senior government pleader K V Manoj Kumar submitted that a three-level technical committee had assessed the stability of the flyover and did not notice any defects.

Cracks developed only on temporary support pedestals, which would be removed after the integral beam and deck slabs are built, he submitted.

The court said expert agencies had assessed the structure and found there were no defects.
It was for the government and the Public Works Department to consider engaging an agency to assess the structural stability of the flyover, it said, adding that the court could not interfere in the matter and engage any agency to study the flyover’s structural stability.

The petitioner had sought inspection from a team of experts from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and IIT-Madras.

