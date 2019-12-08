Job fair witnesses huge turnout

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hundreds participated at the job fair organised by Kerala State Job Portal, a single-window facility for job-aspirants and employers developed by Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE), in association with De Paul Institute of Science & Technology (DiST) on its campus in Angamaly on Saturday.



Representatives of 57 companies participated in the fair. The fair was inaugurated by Chief Operating Officer of KASE M R Anoop. Director of DiST Fr George Pottayil, principal Dr Unni C J and placement co-ordinator Joseph Paul spoke on the occasion. KASE is the state’s Skills Development Mission under the Department of Labour and Skills.