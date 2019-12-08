Kingpin of online fraud arrested from Jharkhand

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The kingpin of the online fraud racket where he used fake customer care numbers to swindle money was arrested from Jharkhand. Farooq Ansari, 25, was arrested from Deoghar district in Jharkhand following an inquiry by Perumbavoor police with the assistance of Cyber Cell.



According to the police officers, Farooq’s gang used to create fake customer care numbers and transfer money from unsuspecting customers using UPI mobile app.



The operation came to light six months ago when a Perumbavoor native complained to the police that he lost Rs 1.15 lakh while he rang up a customer care number he got from the internet. Following the complaint, police begun a probe and zeroed in on the accused.