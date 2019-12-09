Home Cities Kochi

Kochi International Book Festival concludes

The highlights of the festival were the Children’s Literature Festival by National Book Trust (NBT) and the stalls of international publishers.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: THE 10-day long Kochi International Book Festival (KIBF) 2019 concluded on Sunday at the Ernakulathappan ground here. The festival, which also featured the ‘Kochi Literature Festival 2019’ from December 4, received a daily footfall of around 10,000, according to event organisers Antharashtra Pusthakotsava Samithi.

The highlights of the festival were the Children’s Literature Festival by National Book Trust (NBT) and the stalls of international publishers. “The publishers had quite a few bestselling titles, and it attracted a great crowd. Many kids from government schools visited the Children’s Literature Festival on Saturday. They also attended a craft workshop and watched a theatre performance by Manu Jose,” said Sasi Sankar, director, KIBF.

“The participation for literature festivals in Kochi is usually considered less. But we had a good turnout this time. So we are expecting more audience next year,” added Sasi Sankar.

The festival concluded with ‘Chiriyarangu’ with cartoonist Sukumar as the chief guest. Veteran Chakyarkoothu artist Edanad Rajan Nambiar was felicitated at the function.

