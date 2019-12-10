Christmas celebrations kick off at Crowne Plaza hotel

KOCHI: The Crowne Plaza hotel kicked off their Christmas celebrations on Friday. The Christmas celebrations began with a keynote address by Shuvendu Banerjee, general manager. Celebrities Soubin Shahir, Shaan Rahman, Saju Navodaya (aka Pashanam Shaji) and Shafique Rahiman (Amar Akbar Antony fame) were in attendance. A carol song and dance performance by the staff was the highlights followed by the arrival of Santa Claus who switched on the lights of the Christmas tree. Various Christmas and New Year’s offers and sale were also launched.
