Compact living space to attract visitors in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A curiously compact living space is all set to attract eyeballs in downtown Ernakulam alongside the three-day Kochi Design Week (KDW), which gets under way this Thursday.

As discussions around latest trends in design and architecture progress at the KDW venue at Bolgatty Island from December 12 to 14, a 96-ft house equipped with a coffee-maker, bread-toaster, study table, bedroom and a washroom with washbasin and readied by KDW-2019 partner Asset Foundation on MG Road, will prove to be a crowd-puller.

The 12ftx8 ft installation at Asset Moon Grace project site at Ravipuram will be open to visitors on all three days of KDW. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan will inaugurate the installation on December 12 at 11.30am.

KDW special officer and CM’s IT fellow Arun Balachandran said the installation, being design-effective and cost-efficient, has helped realise the core idea of the event by enabling common people to benefit from futuristic designs.

“The specially-done living space is a spin-off from last year’s KDW with focus on rebuilding infrastructure in the wake of the monsoon floods,” he said.