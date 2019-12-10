Constitution Amendment Bill: Hibi Eden slams Centre

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Joining the Anglo-Indian community in its protest against the move to end nomination of members of the community to the Lok Sabha, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden on Monday said the Union Government’s decision to introduce the 126th Constitution Amendment Bill 2019 was an assault on fundamental principles of the Constitution.

“The socio-economic condition of Anglo-Indians in the country is unsatisfactory and the provision of representation in state assemblies and the Parliament had been granted to them to ensure their voices were heard. The Centre, with its vengeful objectives masquerading as legislative change, has carried out an attack against a community that contributed to the nation’s progress and development,” he said.