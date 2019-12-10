Home Cities Kochi

Doorbeen calling

Onkar and Baba, the music duo of ‘Lamberghini’ fame talk about their latest Hindi single ‘Baahon Mein’

Published: 10th December 2019 06:54 AM

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Whirring helicopter blades. The sound of a rifle being loaded. An atmosphere of suspenseful sounds. In the blink of an eye, almost as though without cue, ‘Baahon Mein’ begins with Onkar crooning the lyrics. On first hearing, one can’t distinguish it from ‘Lamberghini’ and ‘Prada’, The Doorbeen’s previous songs. And that, is their USP. “Our signature style is creating a new sound for every track,” quips Onkar. His bandmate, Gautam, popularly called Baba, instantly agrees. Express caught up with ‘The Doorbeen’ who were in Kochi recently. The music duo had just released their latest single on December 1 and were excited about the response.

Though both of them hail from Karnal in Rajasthan, it took a party and a mutual friend in Delhi to meet.
“A lot of musicians would come to his flat and jam on a regular basis. That’s how I tagged along. Onkar’s music production was on par with international music. Such sounds were almost unfamiliar here,” says Baba.

“What struck me about Baba was his songwriting. The lyrics were honest, they came from the heart. That’s when I asked him if we could collaborate. I was learning how to compose music at the time, around 2013. Our process was in sync and we’re both adamant about working hard,” says Onkar. Their 2018 single, ‘Lambhergini’ screamed massive hit the instant it was released. The song gained momentum sooner and was popularly called as the ‘wedding song’ having played prominently at celebrity weddings.

“I was especially influenced by the likes of Scottish DJ and songwriter Calvin Harris. We carried that very essence in our song; the groove and tropical vibe,” says Onkar. Their next single ‘Prada’ featuring Alia Bhatt opened to wide acclaim. “She told us that our music was ‘thoda massy, thoda classy’ (Appealing to the masses, yet had a classy vibe). That stuck with us,” says Baba.

Unlike the Punjabi tracks, ‘Baahon Mein’, is Hindi. “It has a deep house kind of vibe. And we have instruments such as a saxophone providing a jazzy feel. The video was shot in Armenia. It was rather challenging but we did our best and everything fell into place,” says Onkar. “See, we don’t have a certain formula wherein we think okay since this song worked, the next one must sound similar. We take the risk and create something new because we want to be known as artists who had different songs in a set. Every track being different from the other,” says Baba.

The Doorbeen boys are currently working on a few songs and for a Bollywood movie due next year. Is everything better when two musicians are friends?

“We’re stronger when together but we connected solely because of music. This automatically makes us professionals with a common motive to work hard, really hard,” adds Onkar, as Baba smiles.

