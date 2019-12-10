Innovation takes centre stage at Kerala Bamboo Fest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Innovative building materials and products made of bamboo are the main attraction of the 16th Kerala Bamboo Fest 2019.

Bamboo roofing sheets, tiles, plates, lampshades, household and decor items are occupying prime spots in the festival in which over 170 stalls showcasing products made by around 200 artisans from Kerala and more than 60 craftsmen from Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and north-eastern states have been put up.

Vanroy S, manager, Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion (KBIP), said the fest aims at providing a platform for the artisans to showcase and sell their products and attract prospective customers.

“The sale that happens here is negligible compared to the orders they receive. Once artisans land a customer, they get a chain of buyers. Also, when artisans from Kerala come in contact with those from other states, they get to see various designs being produced, which helps them modify their craft and come up with trendy innovative designs,” he said.

Gone are the days when the term ‘bamboo’ elicited the image of flutes, vases, spoons and ladles and other traditional items, said Vanroy. “Today, we see lampshades in trendy styles, other decor items and artworks. All these items are selling like hot cakes,” he said.

Stars made of bamboo are also proving to be crowd-pullers at the fest. With the festival coinciding with Christmas season, craftsmen from Christian Agency for Rural Development at Tiruvalla have put up colourful stars for sale. The stars, made using bamboo and paper, last long and are eco-friendly, he said.

“Uravu is has set up stalls selling trendy lampshades, gramophones, rainmakers, plates, trays and other items,” said Vanroy. The festival, which concludes on Tuesday, also has stalls selling bamboo furniture and sculptures.