Kadamakkudy Tourism Fest from Dec 24

KOCHI: The Kadamakkudi Tourism Fest will be inaugurated on December 24. The eight-day programme will showcase the art and culture of yesteryear Kerala. The fest organised by Kadamakkudi and Varappuzha panchayats along with District Tourism Promotion Council will start on a grand note with a colourful procession.

The fest will feature various freshwater fish dishes. Besides, various tribal produce will also be put on display and sale.

Boat race, horse and bullock carts, cycle rickshaws and village markets will add charm to the festivities. “This will be a major turning point in Kadamakkudi tourism. Exhibition of centuries-old art and transportation forms is aimed at sharing the diverse richness of the village,” said Shashinatha, programme convener.