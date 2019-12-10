Kochi Design Week to help startups

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The government is organising the second edition of Kochi Design Week (KDW) to help startups to build better designed products, at Bolgatty Palace from December 12 to 14. The KDW is expected to address some of the design challenges faced by product startups or small and medium enterprises, said M Sivasankaran, secretary, Electronics and IT department. According to him better design was imperative for the success of startups, be it a hardware startup or a mobile app developer.

The first edition of KDW was held in the backdrop of flood and the focus was on building better design for rebuilding the state. According to Sivasankaran, an eco system would be built up by the third edition of KDW.

Representatives from global companies in various streams will attend the event to discuss trends in design. Around 5,000 delegates and 100-plus speakers are expected to attend the event. Public will get free entry to the venue after 6 pm to see the design installations and visit the food court. The food fair will exhibit 100 specially chosen items from 20 restaurants in and around Kochi, said Chief Minister’s IT fellow, Arun Balachandran.

The meet assumes added significance as it comes in the backdrop of the state government’s decision to set up a Centre of Excellence for Design in Kochi. The design incubator will come up at the Integrated Startup Complex in Kalamassery by next year.

SD Shibulal, Chairman, High Power IT Committee (HPIC) and co-founder and Former CEO of Infosys, will inaugurate the event on December 12 at 10 am. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will address the valedictory session of the conclave on December 14. World Design Organisation and Interaction Design Association are associating with the event.