Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Design Week to help startups

The first edition of KDW was held in the backdrop of flood and the focus was on building better design for rebuilding the state.

Published: 10th December 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The government is organising the second edition of Kochi Design Week (KDW) to help startups to build better designed products, at Bolgatty Palace from December 12 to 14. The KDW is expected to address some of the design challenges faced by product startups or small and medium enterprises, said M Sivasankaran, secretary, Electronics and IT department. According to him better design was imperative for the success of startups, be it a hardware startup or a mobile app developer.

The first edition of KDW was held in the backdrop of flood and the focus was on building better design for rebuilding the state. According to  Sivasankaran, an eco system would be built up by the third edition of KDW.

Representatives from global companies in various streams will attend the event to discuss trends in design. Around 5,000 delegates and 100-plus speakers are expected to attend the event. Public will get free entry to the venue after 6 pm to see the design installations and visit the food court. The food fair will exhibit 100 specially chosen items from 20 restaurants in and around Kochi, said Chief Minister’s IT fellow, Arun Balachandran.

The meet assumes added significance as it comes in the backdrop of the state government’s decision to set up a Centre of Excellence for Design in Kochi. The design incubator will come up at the Integrated Startup Complex in Kalamassery by next year.

SD Shibulal, Chairman, High Power IT Committee (HPIC) and co-founder and Former CEO of Infosys, will inaugurate the event on December 12 at 10 am. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will address the valedictory session of the conclave on December 14. World Design Organisation and Interaction Design Association are associating with the event. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp