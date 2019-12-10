Home Cities Kochi

On-call daycare nurses in the suburbs soon

Kin of patients confined to homes can contact 7034336999 to hire them

Published: 10th December 2019

Arike nurses during the launch of the project

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: After serving 44 patients over the last two months in Kochi, the ‘Arike Daycare Nurses’ project is all set to enter the second phase, wherein the service of daycare nurses will be extended to the suburbs, including Aluva.

The project, launched in October, has trained nurses visiting the homes of patients, upon request, to provide medical care. At present, six nurses are being employed by the National Health Mission (NHM) to visit the homes of ailing and bedridden patients to provide medical care. “As of now, we get over 10-11 calls everyday. The service, however, is restricted to Kochi corporation, Kalamassery and Tripunithura belts. In the second phase, we will cover areas from Mattanchery to Aluva to provide the service to maximum patients,” said Dr Athul Manuel, medical officer, Department of Palliative Care, General Hospital. The NHM introduced the programme two months ago to provide quality healthcare at an affordable rate. Patients who need healthcare can contact the NHM office over the phone (7034336999). A relative of the patient has to attend the verification process, after which the nurse will reach the home.
In the third phase, the Arike project will include the service of a physiotherapist also.“We have extensive plans for the third phase of the project. We aim to provide free service to the underprivileged people,” added Dr Athul.

Nurses invited
Dr Athul said the project at present is facing a fund crunch. “The Indian Medical Association helped us in the first phase. But, the project should be self-sustainable for it to survive. We are inviting nurses to the programme too. Those with palliative care training will be given preference. We have a 45-day palliative care course next month. Those interested in joining Arike can attend the training session,” said the doctor.

Timing and rates
The service will be available from 9am to 6pm
For an initial assessment of a patient, a daycare nurse charges C500
As for daily nursing, C300 is charged for every one-and-a-half hours
Full-day service from 9am to 5am is also available at C800 per day

