Slump in sales takes sheen off Christmas cheer

It is the season to deck the halls with boughs of holly and to be jolly if a popular Christmas song is to be believed.

Customers thronging a Christmas decor shop in the city A Sanesh

KOCHI: It is the season to deck the halls with boughs of holly and to be jolly if a popular Christmas song is to be believed. And, staying true to it are city stores being stocked with Christmas goodies- home decor, wreaths, baubles, decorative lights, LED stars, nativity scene.

As always Broadway remains the go-to place for wholesale and retail, of all things Christmas-related. Shops and footpath vendors have set out their wares for display.But, the shop keepers all say in one voice that the consumers these days are wary of spending too much. “Sales remain dull as compared to previous years. The decrease in the purchasing power of people, issues with GST and distributors not ready to give credit are all reasons contributing to the slump in sales,” said Dayanandhan A R, general secretary of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti.

Rosemary Siji, of The Jos & Company, at Broadway, a store that has been in business for the past 40 years selling craft, stationery and various decor items, says the trading community is hopeful of the sales picking up in the days nearing the big day.

“The Christmas sales started on December 1. We are hoping that it will pick up. But the general tendency of people is to spend less,” she says.

Najimudhin Palluruthy, a street vendor who has been doing business here for the last 32 years, says the tendency of people to spend less has had a more damaging effect on sales than the consecutive flood. “The lack of jobs and low salaries among the middle class are holding them back,” he said reflecting the general conditions of the city.  

Mather Bazaar at Broadway is the mecca of sorts for all things Christmas. The narrow alleys of the bazaar are lined with stores on both sides. The stars and other decor pieces on display give the place the look of a winter wonderland. “The shopkeepers here have been just getting through. There are no profits, sales are just enough to sustain us. The situation has remained so for the past three years,” said K V Jhonson, a vendor.

New decor
There are new decor pieces of jute in the market. Polar bears are a theme this year.Christmas goodies inspired by movies such as Ambili and Porinju Mariyam Jose too have come up. The decor pieces are available in the ranges of  `100  to `3,000

