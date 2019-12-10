Sur is an ode to Argentina

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Floreal is coming home, after 5 years in prison. He is finally free. We get to see an elated Floreal walking along the passageway of the prison. Sometime well into the night, as he reaches the familiar streets he grew up , a flurry of emotions engulf him. He walks over to a house, runs his fingers over the window sill and taps a sound familiar to the inmates before walking away. He then stops over at a coffee space ‘Sur Coffee’ only to find that the space has been sold to another person. Everything has changed. He walks on, and in a mysterious development, encounters his former friend ‘El-Negro’, who has died following a military coup. Set in the backdrop of a military dictatorship in Argentina, the movie Sur (South) by Fernando E Solanas is a peek into the lives of people during what is described as the ‘Dirty War’ between 1973 and 1983. The narrative of the 1988 movie follows a non-linear pattern and the craft of the movie sets it apart. The movie was screened in the category ‘Towards a Third Cinema: Fernando Solanos’.

The Argentinian experience during the dictatorship following the military coup is chronicled in the movie. Coming home is something Floreal has been dreaming about and dreading at the same time, because, that would mean coming to terms with a torrent of incidents that happened while he was detained in the prison, including the affair his wife had during his absence with his close friend Roberto.