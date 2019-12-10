Versatile violinist

Amritha A J and Gowri Devi V By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Anyone who has heard Sreeram Gokul’s violin recital would understand why the 20-year-old is steering towards fame. The Cherthala-based B A Literature student garnered acclaim for his rendition in the movie Edakkadu Battalion 06 after being noticed by the music director Kailash Menon, who happened to hear the cover of the song “Ni Hima mazhayayi”.

Sreeram’s tryst with the instrument began 12 years ago. “Violin has always been my best friend, I am at peace when I start playing the instrument. I want to recreate the notes when I listen to maestros like Balabhaskar Sir,” says Sreeram. A part-time musician, Sreeram started his career playing at clubs and weddings, eventually, he began creating covers for songs like Vaseegara... and Maruvarthai.... He is now part of an orchestra group called Season of Strings and has collaborated with drummer Jino K Jose aka Jr Sivamani.

Having learnt to play the violin from his guru Seena Sudheer, Sreeram has performed at concerts in cities like Madurai and Salem. He is equally adept at staging Carnatic, contemporary, fusion and rock genres. Through his covers, Sreeram tries to communicate the unspoken. His latest shows at St Theresa’s College, Kochi and Vibrant Viva in Bengaluru drew positive response. An aspiring composer and music director, Sreeram is slated to perform at Lulu Marriot on December 20 and at the Malabar Cafe in Grand Hyatt on new year’s eve.