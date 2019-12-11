Home Cities Kochi

24th IFFK is a vibrant kaleidoscope

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Veteran actor Sarada is Kerala’s pride. Known for her realistic portrayal of characters in movies, the evergreen actor holds a stature of unparalleled esteem among Malayalis. Loved and revered by all the generations, Sarada’s diverse array of characters still represent the glorious era of the Malayalam movie industry.

This year, the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy is honouring the actor for her contribution to the Malayalam cinema by releasing a book.

Titled ‘Sarada Prabha’, the book chronicles the journey of the actor from her first film Rahel to the most recent films of Nayika and Rappakal. “The book is a tribute to Sarada. She has portrayed characters that Malayali women can relate to and her movies delve into the many issues faced by women a few decades ago. She has portrayed all her characters without a hint of exaggeration. There is no melodrama, unlike how acting was during that period,” says Anu Pappachan, who edited the book.

In three sections, the book delves into Sarada’s works and narrates her journey through her films. The book was released in a ceremony at International FilmFestival of Kerala.While the first section features the many impressions filmmakers have about the actor, the second delves into what Sarada represented for the Malayali movie-going crowd.

Her movies, the songs she rendered, her characters, all come into play here. The last section tells the story through her old interviews and rare pictures.

This year’s IFFK is honouring Sarada for her contribution by screening some of her movies under the category ‘Classic Urvasi Sarada: Malayalam Retrospective’

“In fact, each character of hers could make up for one chapter. So we are considering an extension of the book. The plan is to document her journey extensively and maybe release it as a book or a documentary,” says Anu, film critic and assistant professor at Vimala College, Thrissur. The book is being sold at `130.

