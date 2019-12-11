BJP in for generational shift in Kerala, scouts for young blood

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While the faction-ridden BJP is yet to reach a consensus on the new state president, the national leadership has come out with a grand plan to infuse young blood into the state leadership. The indications are clear: the national leadership aims to groom a new leadership and look beyond the veterans to make the party strong and vibrant at the grassroots level.

BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh, who participated in the core committee meeting held on Sunday, had conveyed the decision of the national leadership to bring restrictions on the age of the mandalam and district presidents. As per the direction, mandalam presidents should be less than 45 years of age, while the age of district presidents should be below 55 years. The party has also decided to give due representation to women.

The new diktat has not gone down well with many seniors who may lose their post. As the core committee failed to recommend a person unanimously for the top post, party president Amit Shah is expected to name a person of his choice. While leaders of the V Muraleedharan group met Santhosh recommending the name of state general secretary K Surendran, P K Krishnadas group pressed for M T Ramesh, another state general secretary. Curiously, veteran leader and Nemam MLA O Rajagopal met Santhosh in person and recommended the name of Sobha Surendran, who doesn’t enjoy the support of either groups.

Sobha, who was made the national co-convener of Sadasyata Abhiyan, BJP’s national membership drive, had won appreciation for her contribution in ensuring the success of the campaign. There are indications that the national leadership may look beyond the factions and give a chance for Sobha who is among the seven women members in the party’s national executive committee. Of late, the top brass has thrown its weight behind another woman Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, the party’s lone woman state president in the country, who was made Telangana Governor.

As per party insiders, one reason why the party is less likely to hand over the mantle to Surendran is that it wants him to continue the role of a crusader.Speculations are also rife that a Nair candidate might get the top post. However, it is being pointed out that the BJP did not get the NSS’ backing even when P S Sreedharan Pillai, who enjoys good rapport with NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair, was the party president.

Sources said the RSS refused to cooperate when BJP sought its opinion for the president post. The RSS has been at loggerheads with the BJP for ruining the political career of Kummanam Rajasekharan, the former Mizoram Governor.To compensate the ‘damage’, the national leadership may pick Kummanam for the post of minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change.However, the loss of big states has put the BJP leadership in a difficult situation as there are only limited Rajya Sabha seats available.