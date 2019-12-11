Home Cities Kochi

Cochin Carnival to go the green way

Participants asked to follow green protocol; use of materials made of non-reusable plastic will be banned at all carnival venues

Published: 11th December 2019 07:01 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With Cochin Carnival, Kochi’s biggest annual year-end celebration, just days away, District Collector S Suhas on Tuesday instructed the organisers to adhere to green protocol for the event. He said use of materials made of non-reusable plastic will be banned at all Cochin Carnival venues. 

“Each vendor will be responsible for the collection of waste generated in his/her shop by using separate waste bins for biodegradable and non-biodegradable materials and for their scientific treatment,” said Suhas. Suhas’ order came in the wake of complaints regarding huge quantities of plastic materials getting accumulated on Fort Kochi beach, thereby creating health issues for residents. 

“Increased use of plastic by visitors has adversely affected the ecological balance of the area. Creatures and marine biodiversity are also suffering,” said Suhas.“All the members of the youth clubs participating in the Cochin Carnival have been asked to follow green protocol. Awareness campaigns will be organised for vendors and shop owners to follow the ‘go green’ policy.

Boards with instructions to visitors not to use plastic materials will be installed across West Kochi,” said Abhilash Thoppil, chairman (publicity), Cochin Carnival. He said the organisers are also planning to ask shop keepers to charge `10 extra for mineral water bottles. “The extra money will be refunded to the buyer if they return the bottle. This will ensure that plastic bottles are not thrown away,” he said.

Celebrations begin on Sunday
Cochin Carnival, a traditional festival of Kochi, will be held from December 15 to January 1. It will kick off at Vasco Da Gama Square in Fort Kochi. Flags of all the participating youth clubs will be hoisted. 
The two-week celebrations, during which various arts and sports competitions will be held, will end on December 31 midnight, by ushering in the New Year with the burning of ‘Pappanji’.

Not allowed
The banned items include carry bags, flex boards, banners, plates and cups, straws, spoons, plastic bottles, pouches, flags, sheets and cooling film and decorative materials made of plastic as well as items made of thermocol.

Comments

