Inter-state pvt busesto be reined in

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Regional Transport Office, Ernakulam, has warned of strict action against the owners of inter-state private buses which exponentially increase the fares steeply during the upcoming holiday season.

The move aims at reining in operators from fleecing passengers in buses plying between Kochi and cities like Bengaluru and Chennai. The hike in charges targets people who want to make it home for the festive season. Frequent checks will be carried out by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD).

“The rates charged by the inter-state contract carriers on days leading up to the holidays have touched Rs 3,000 for the peak Bengaluru- Kochi route. The average rate is around Rs 1,500, while the online ticket booking platforms show a steep hike in rates,” said RTO Enforcement.

While standardisation of bus rates is yet to happen, the Motor Vehicles Department will conduct frequent checks to ensure that customers aren’t fleeced. “The passengers will be asked about the rates and operators who have charged exorbitant prices will have to face consequences,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Inter-state Bus Operators Association Kerala, too are working to ensure passengers aren’t fleeced.

“While our organisation has instructed all our members to refrain from increasing bus fares during the Christmas and New Year season, there are operators who still chargehigh rates,” said Manoj Padikkal, president of the association.

“The price hike during festive season and weekends is how we tide over the losses incurred during the weekdays. The Bengaluru- Kochi rates for the weekdays are usually around Rs 1,000, while it takes at least Rs 1,500 to overcome the losses. Hence the operators tend to charge at least Rs 2,000 during the peak season,” Manoj added. The special services started by the operators run by carrying passengers from Bengaluru to the city and returns empty.

KSRTC special services

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will conduct special services to Bengaluru during the holiday season. According to District Transport Officer Thajudheen VM, the number of services will depend on the rush during the peak days. “We will run special services from Bangaluru to Kochi during the start of the season, while a number of services will be conducted during January 1, when the schools reopen,” said the DTO.