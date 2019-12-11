Maradu: Neighbours to make porridge against ‘unclear’ insurance coverage

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Residents living near the controversial Maradu apartment complexes will make porridge at Kundannoor Junction on Friday as a mark of protest against the alleged lack of clarity on the insurance coverage for their buildings which developed cracks following the demolition of ramps and inner walls of the highrises. The residents will stage the daylong protest under the banner of an action council. The decision was taken at a meeting they convened on Tuesday evening, hours after they walked out of another meeting held by the municipality to clarify their apprehensions over insurance coverage.

“We no longer believe the promises of Fort Kochi sub-collector Snehil Kumar Singh (who is in charge of the demolition). Even after a month, there is no clarity on the insurance coverage. They are not even willing to change the demolition schedule,” said Shaji K R, one of the nearby residents and a member of the Janakeeya Committee.

He said more than 300 people residing near the five apartment complexes and Maradu municipality councillors will be a part of the peaceful protest. “Traffic won’t be disrupted,” he said. At the meeting held earlier in the day, the residents had met insurance consultant of demolition companies who were there to explain the details of the insurance scheme.

“We were told the coverage is for the apartment complexes and we will receive compensation only if any damage is caused to our homes. To seek further compensation, we are supposed to approach courts,” Shaji fumed. After hearing the proposed clauses of the scheme, the residents walked out of the meeting .

Row over engineers’ visit

Residents alleged the visit by structural engineers to the affected homes near Alfa Serene, one of the five highrises, at the time of the meeting on Tuesday was part of a conspiracy. “The engineers were supposed to attend the meeting. Instead, they came to our homes when we were in the municipal office. We stopped their inspections and structural audit until we receive clarity on insurance. In between, the sub-collector reached the spot and spoke in a furious manner. When we returned to the municipal office on his request, he said those who do not require structural audit should give it in writing,” alleged Shaji.

Ex-Maradu panchayat secretary gets bail

Kochi: Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Tuesday granted bail to Mohammed Ashraf, the former Maradu Panchayat secretary, who was accused in three cases for granting permission to construct Holy Faith, Alfa Serene and Jain Coral Cove apartments in Maradu. Ashraf has been lodged in jail for the past 58 days. He was asked to to present two solvent sureties and execute a bond of `1 lakh.

Change in insurance amount alleged

Kochi: It is rumoured the insurance coverage has been reduced from the earlier D125 crore to D100 crore for the nearby residents. “The consultant told us the total insurance coverage for people living near each tower of Alfa Serene will be D25 crore, for those living near Holy Faith H2O, it will be D25 crore. Those living near Jains Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram will get coverage of D15 crore and D10 crore, respectively. This is akin to cheating us,” said Sreekumar V, a resident. The municipality officials said a final decision on any change in compensation amount was yet to be taken.