Modi selling BPCL only to help his corporate friends: Yechury

By planning to sell BPCL, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to help Reliance monopolise India’s oil sector, said CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday. 

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

KOCHI:  By planning to sell BPCL, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to help Reliance monopolise India’s oil sector, said CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday. Addressing BPCL Kochi Refinery workers, who are staging a protest in front of the Ambalamugal facility, Yechury said the idea was part of the BJP’s efforts to please the corporates.

“It is the bigwigs like Reliance that funds BJP’s elections. The party is trying to return the favour. This ‘political funding’ is the biggest corruption behind the move to sell profitable public sector units,” alleged Yechury.Yechury said the PSUs are formed to protect the country’s wealth. “Governments are only temporary custodians of these properties. The people are the real owners of PSUs. Without public support or people’s will, the government has no right to sell the PSUs,” he added.

