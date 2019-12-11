Murder of Assam native: Three Assamese held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three Assam natives were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of Pranjal Gogoi, 30, hailing from Dibrugarh, Assam, who used to work in a fishing boat at Kamalakadavu in Fort Kochi. The arrested are Jagath, 24, Zubin Sonowal, 25, and Bitu Bora, 24. The incident occurred on October 25. Though the police registered a case of drowning in the beginning, they had doubts about the death and checked the different possibilities of drowning.

The postmortem report mentioned that the reason of death was an injury on the neck. The fifth accused Herock Jyothi Borah, 24, was arrested from Irinjalakkuda two days after the murder. Another accused in the case, Nirmal Gogoi, is still hiding.“Pranjal and the five others were working in fishing boats. All of them used to stay in the boats.

There were already issues between Pranjal and Jagath when they were in Assam. The incident happened on a vessel named St Ignatius when it was anchored at Kamalakadavu. Pranjal and the five accused got into an argument while consuming alcohol and he was strangulated with a rope. Then the culprits pushed Pranjal’s body into the lake,” said a police officer of Mattanchery station.

The turning point

The body was found in a highly decomposed state. However, the injury mark found in the postmortem examination was the turning point in the case. The police officials got vital information about the three culprits after the arrest of Herock. However, by then, the three had fled to Chennai and then to Assam. A team led by Manuraj, circle inspector, Fort Kochi, conducted searches in Chennai and Assam. Though the team traced them with the help of Assam Rifle Police, they escaped.

Surrender at Namrup police station

Though the police team returned to Kerala, the Assam police had intensified their search for the culprits and finally, they surrendered two weeks ago at Namrup police station. A team from Mattanchery police station led by Ananthalal, circle inspector, brought the culprits from Assam. Jagath, Zubin and Bitu have been remanded to Ernakulam Sub Jail and Herock is remanded in Mattanchery Sub Jail.