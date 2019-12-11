North-South corridor gets French support

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation’s plans to set up a 2.5-km corridor between North and South railway stations received a major fillip with the French consultant holding a maiden visit as part of implementing the project. Vincent Lichere, a representative of the French consulting firm SUEZ, who has been assigned as the principal consultant for the North-South railway green corridor project by the French Development Agency (AFD), carried out the maiden inspection with the stakeholders.

The project has been taken as the primary project of the Mobilise Your City programme, an initiative of the union government to reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emissions related to urban transport. It was in July that Mayor Soumini Jain and Clemence Vidal De La Blache of AFD signed an MoU for implementing the project.

The green project, once implemented, will provide better access to both stations. It will also connect Lisie Hospital, Ambedkar Stadium and KSRTC bus terminal. The project will also consider connectivity to nearby Metro stations.