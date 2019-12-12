Congress factional feud brings Corp’s affairs to standstill

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The administrative functioning of Kochi Corporation has come to a standstill with three standing committees out of nine remaining headless for the past couple of weeks.The void was caused after the chairpersons quit on the directive of the District Congress Committee, as part of the party’s move to replace Mayor Soumini Jain with Shiny Mathew, who recently stepped down as Town Planning Standing Committee chairperson.

Corporation officials and the opposition alleged that the factional feud in the Congress had now stalled several projects as they required clearance from the three committees.“With only three months left for utilising annual plan funds, the corporation is way behind its five counterparts in the state. It has used just 22.81 per cent of its `120-crore outlay. The civic body even failed to initiate tender proceedings of many proposed projects. Crores of rupees allocated as funds for development projects will lapse due to the factional feud in Congress,” alleged V P Chandran, secretary of the LDF parliamentary party of the corporation.He said several development proposals announced under the Smart City scheme and AMRUT projects are on the verge of expiry.

“Some projects under the two schemes are to be implemented in this fiscal. But things are moving at snail’s pace. There is no one at the helm to review the projects. Construction of houses under LIFE Mission has been stalled as the corporation is not releasing the fund,” he alleged.

Shiny was the first to resign from the chairperson post. She was followed by Welfare standing committee chairperson A B Sabu and Tax Appeal Committee chairperson K V P Krishnakumar, who quit after the DCC threatened to take disciplinary action against them. Sources said Gracy Mathew will resign as Development standing committee chief before December 23.

“Political parties and people’s representatives have responsibilities towards the public. In Kochi corporation though, the leaders and councillors are only worried about their posts,” opposition leader in the council K J Antony said.

“The administrative failure has stalled developmental activities in the city. Even the mayor is not ready to hold a council meeting,” he said.

Despite the resignation by chairpersons, DCC will find it difficult to replace Soumini with Shiny as several Congress councillors have threatened to quit.

“Why are DCC leaders firm on removing the mayor? What is their incentive to appoint Shiny Mathew to the post? If money buys her a seat, we will show the power of democracy. If the mayor is removed, we will resign,” said some women councillors who did not wish to be named.

Problems galore

● Corporation officials and the opposition alleged that the factional feud in the Congress had now stalled several projects as they required clearance from the three committees.

● Crores of rupees allocated as funds for development projects will lapse due to the factional feud in Congress, they alleged.

● Several proposals announced under Smart City scheme and AMRUT projects are on the verge of expiry