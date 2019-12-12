CRPF jawan cremated with state honours

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state, on Wednesday, bid a tearful adieu to CRPF Assistant Commandant, Shahul Harshan, who was allegedly gunned down by a colleague in Jharkhand on Monday night while deployed for election duty there.

The last rites were performed with full state honours at public crematorium of Kadungalloor grama panchayat. Thereafter, the CRPF and Kerala police gave a gun salute and he was cremated around 11am.

Earlier, the officer’s mortal remains were brought to Kochi airport by 8.50am from there they were taken to his native place at Muppathadam. The body was kept at Kadungalloor grama panchayat office premises for the public to pay last respects. V K Ebrahimkunju, MLA, Anwar Sadath, MLA, M N Soman, SNDP Yogam president and other prominent personalities paid tribute.

Shahul Harshan, 28, son of Balan of SS Bhavan in Muppathadam, and an ASI were shot dead by another officer. The officers were deployed on election duty in Jharkhand where voting for two phases has been completed and three more are to be held.

An inquiry ordered by CRPF into the incident that led to the officers’ death is under way.