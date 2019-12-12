‘Kochi has a shot at bidding for world design capital title’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi can bid for the title of World Design Capital (WDC). All it has to do is satisfy the criteria set by World Design Organisation (WDO).However, this is easier said than done, WDO president Srini R Srinivasan and Interaction Design Association (IxDA) president Alok Nandi told TNIE on Wednesday, ahead of Kochi Design Week (KDW).

Before they explained what WDO and IxDA could offer Kochi in terms of sustainable development, Srini and Alok wanted to clarify what ‘design’ was all about.“People’s perception about design is wrong. Design is not art, but an activity that transforms and helps people in their daily life,” said Alok.

“Design is a confusing word,” said Srini. “There are two types of design – product design and interaction design. The first involves giving form or shape to materials, while the other takes care of the manner in which the products interact with people through services rendered,” he said.

“WDC, which is designated every two years by WDO, recognises cities for their effective use of design to drive economic, social, cultural, and environmental development. Through a year-long programme comprising several events, the designated city showcases the best practices in sustainable design-led urban policy and innovation that improve the quality of life,” said Srini.

He said through the WDC designation, a city could expect to showcase its achievements internationally and join an international network where cities and municipalities can learn and share innovative design-led urban revitalisation programmes and strategies.

“The city will also be able to attract tourism and investment besides building a global reputation as a leading centre of design, creativity, and innovation,” said Srini. Kochi can do all this, he said. “It is already known for its Biennale and the Muziris project. Why not draw up a proposal which is measurable and has an identifiable budget allocation?” wondered Srini.