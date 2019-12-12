Home Cities Kochi

Maradu highrises, vicinity inspected

He was accompanied by safety officer Martinez from Jet Demolitions, the parent company of Edifice Engineering, one of the firms undertaking the demolition work.

Maradu flat

A night view of H20 and Alfa Serene which are stated for demolition. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the razing of controversial Maradu highrises barely a month away, Snehil Kumar Singh, Fort Kochi sub-collector and officer in charge of the controlled implosion, inspected the apartment complexes and their vicinity on Wednesday.

“We inspected the premises of the highrises to demarcate the 200m radius for ensuring safety measures during the demolition. The safety officer gave inputs on the drilling and blasting process which we will consider while finalising the process of controlled implosion,” said Singh.

The insurance coverage for nearby residents was reduced from the proposed `125 crore to `100 crore, he said.

“We finalised the reduction of insurance coverage following the assessment of residences near the apartment complexes. Talks are on with the officials concerned and the residents to finalise the terms of the insurance scheme,” said Singh.

He said changing the implosion schedule was still a possibility. “If we find a strong reason to change the schedule, we will do it. We will also run the vibration test with the help of IIT-Madras to assess the impact during implosion. We have received some more applications from nearby residents seeking financial support for shifting. We will process them in the coming days,” he said. 

Engineers’ visit
Structural engineers who visited the nearby homes on Wednesday said it is assumed their walls developed cracks due to energy emission from soil vibrations occurred during the fall of the swimming pool in the compound of Alfa Serene. This contradicts the statement of demolition expert S B Sarwate,  who had said the Alfa Serene demolition works were not the reason for the cracks.

Council backs residents
The Maradu municipal council has decided to convene an urgent meeting in which Snehil Singh will be present to seek clarity on the insurance scheme and other matters related to the implosion. At the same time, T H Nadeera, Maradu municipality chairperson, said every council member will join the nearby residents in their protests on Friday.

