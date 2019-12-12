Home Cities Kochi

Pricey onions leave a bitter taste for Kochiites

Though the price of onions is finally going down, people, especially caterers, are still affected 

Published: 12th December 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Onions piled up (file) Expess

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For a state that largely depends on non-vegetarian food which comprises generous servings of onions for a rich and complex flavour, the skyrocketing price of the same is truly a dampener. Onions which cost as less as Rs 25 a kilo about six months ago is now being sold for the past few weeks at `180, wholesale. In the wake of the Kerala Hotel and Restaurants Association, the umbrella body of hotels in the state, expressing their displeasure over the rising prices and a plan to begin protest activities in the state, Express speaks to housewives and event caterers whose budgets have exceeded expectations.

“The onion which is an essential commodity in the kitchen is now merely a dream due to its unaffordable pricing.  For a family that primarily survives on chappatis, our side dish almost always comprises onions. Therefore, it is sparsely used in curries now. Perhaps, we should try growing small onions in our terrace gardens,” said Deepa M, a homemaker. 

Sarah C M, a retired bank employee, is unsure about the feasibility of growing onions in the state considering its geographical and economic reasons. “But, anticipating shortage, the government can at least ensure that adequate stock is provided, remove middlemen and distribute it through civil supplies stores to prevent hoarding, thereby regulating prices,” she said. Caterers claim to be the most affected lot with the wedding season underway. 

“The requirement can be managed in a vegetarian sadya, but as onion is a primary ingredient in non-vegetarian dishes. The situation we face is rather drastic. It is the event season now, and business isn’t smooth as expected,” said Prince George, state president, All-Kerala Caterers Association.

Can caterers charge an additional amount due to the unanticipated expenses? Hisham Kabir of Ideal Caterers at Padma, said they could lose their clients if rates are increased. “Another catering service will agree to the price that the customer is willing to pay. So, increasing rates is not an option. Dried onions are an apt substitute, they are long-lasting and has the same flavour. But as the processing cost is high, people do not opt for it,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Onions price rise
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp