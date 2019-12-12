Pricey onions leave a bitter taste for Kochiites

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For a state that largely depends on non-vegetarian food which comprises generous servings of onions for a rich and complex flavour, the skyrocketing price of the same is truly a dampener. Onions which cost as less as Rs 25 a kilo about six months ago is now being sold for the past few weeks at `180, wholesale. In the wake of the Kerala Hotel and Restaurants Association, the umbrella body of hotels in the state, expressing their displeasure over the rising prices and a plan to begin protest activities in the state, Express speaks to housewives and event caterers whose budgets have exceeded expectations.

“The onion which is an essential commodity in the kitchen is now merely a dream due to its unaffordable pricing. For a family that primarily survives on chappatis, our side dish almost always comprises onions. Therefore, it is sparsely used in curries now. Perhaps, we should try growing small onions in our terrace gardens,” said Deepa M, a homemaker.

Sarah C M, a retired bank employee, is unsure about the feasibility of growing onions in the state considering its geographical and economic reasons. “But, anticipating shortage, the government can at least ensure that adequate stock is provided, remove middlemen and distribute it through civil supplies stores to prevent hoarding, thereby regulating prices,” she said. Caterers claim to be the most affected lot with the wedding season underway.

“The requirement can be managed in a vegetarian sadya, but as onion is a primary ingredient in non-vegetarian dishes. The situation we face is rather drastic. It is the event season now, and business isn’t smooth as expected,” said Prince George, state president, All-Kerala Caterers Association.

Can caterers charge an additional amount due to the unanticipated expenses? Hisham Kabir of Ideal Caterers at Padma, said they could lose their clients if rates are increased. “Another catering service will agree to the price that the customer is willing to pay. So, increasing rates is not an option. Dried onions are an apt substitute, they are long-lasting and has the same flavour. But as the processing cost is high, people do not opt for it,” he added.