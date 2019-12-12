Setting the right mood

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lighting is one of the most important factors when it comes to setting up the ambience indoors. Mood lamps placed around your home can help create a feeling of warmth, especially in the evenings. One can make creative lampshades using household items and some creativity. There are three basic steps to building a lamp—a base, frame and shade.

The base

This is what holds the lamp upright and hosts the light point where a bulb is fixed. We can make this using cardboard, tape, glue and paint. The bulb socket, wire and plug can be bought and assembled at your local electrical store. Using a warm light with low wattage is advisable for a lounge mood.

The Frame

The frame is what gives shape to the lamp. Various items like wood BBQ skewers, binding wire or cardboard can be tied or glued together to make your frame. The frame holds the shade upright so that the light passes through the design on the shade.

The Shade

The shade is the element that brings beauty to the lamp. There are endless possibilities for the type of materials or designs that can be used. Paper, cardboard, rope and cloth are a few materials that can be found around your home.

Caution: When making a lamp, always remember to leave an opening in your lamp for heat to escape. Trapped heat can damage your lamp. Also, use the right tool and protective gear while handling electrical items. Costs under `1,000