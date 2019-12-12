Tributaries to get a fresh lease of life

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Ini njan ozhukatte’, a project of Haritha Keralam Mission, will give a new and cleaner surge of life to several water bodies in the district. The project, which banks on public participation, aims to rejuvenate rivers by ensuring the cleanliness of their tributaries.In a meeting called by the district administration and authorities concerned, a list of 45 water bodies under 33 grama panchayats to be cleaned, was released.

The list will be extended to include a water body each from all local bodies in the district. The cleaning activities will be carried out by local volunteers and National Rural Employment Guarantee workers. The project will mark the third anniversary of the Haritha Keralam Mission. One of the major works under the project will be carried out in Rayamangalam panchayat, under the efforts of 300 volunteers. The panchayat has selected to clean Erappu waterfalls and its corresponding water body. In Amballoor, 200 metres of the Ambazhavelil Thazham stream will be cleaned.

“Streambank protection using geotextiles can be carried out in addition to the general cleaning work,” said Sujith Karun, district coordinator of the Haritha Keralam Mission. The works will begin this Saturday and are slated to go on till December 22 and 31 for bigger water bodies. The service of NSS and NCC units of the local schools and colleges can be used to study the water quality of selected water bodies.

A local-level committee can be formed for the same. While the project calls for public participation to carry out the cleaning, machines required for shredding and desilting works will also be provided. The maintenance of the cleaned water bodies will have to be ensured by building embankments. Provisions to ensure the recharge of the water bodies will also be made.