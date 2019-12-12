Two-day Kala flea market from Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kala flea market envisions a collection replete with designer and handcrafted fashion and lifestyle products embodying the spirit of entrepreneurship. Kala is happening on December 14 and 15 at Fragrant Nature Hotel, Fort Kochi. Doors open from 11 AM to 8 PM.

Reema Singh, an entrepreneur, has curated the flea market to bring designer wear from across India under one roof. 29 India from Delhi is featuring their Kutch collection. These are promising contemporary modern women’s wear inspired by traditional weaves. Kaveri, a Chennai-based designer is bringing everyday garments for women made from the purest linen fabric.

Nothing beats the heat better than cotton, so adding comfortable cotton wear to the bunch, Kala will also feature Cottons Jaipur from Jaipur. To accessorise garments Leelawati Silver from Allahabad is displaying their sterling silver and semi-precious jewellery collections. There is also Kancheepuram silk sarees from Anya in Coimbatore.

For Christmas you can redecorate your home with Aavah’s beautiful home decor collection, handcrafted from Rajasthan. Reema has further collaborated with Malayali entrepreneurs to bring you Ashima Bhan, Merse soapery collection, Glamora, Mia’s boutique, and Shades & Threads. Baker’s NEST is also suffusing the atmosphere with their aroma of baked delicacies.A must-visit flea this Christmas for a unique shopping and designer experience.