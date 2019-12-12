Waterlogging at Edappally: HC calls for solution

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday directed the district collector to convene a meeting of all stakeholders, including Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) and National Highways Authority of India and find a solution to the constant waterlogging near KMRL pillar number 382 at Edappally here.

The court also asked the collector to file an affidavit containing the minutes of the meeting and recommendations by December 20.

Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the order on a petition filed by T A Seethi of Edappally seeking a directive to the authorities to take steps to tackle the issue. “The western side of the NH stretch next to pillar 382 gets flooded during heavy rain. After the construction of metro, the highway was elevated and a median was constructed, which stopped the flow,” he said.