What is junk, ask bakers

KOCHI: A few days ago, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) floated a draft regulation to prohibit the sale of junk food in school canteens and within the vicinity of educational institutions. In an attempt to promote nutritious, wholesome and safe food among schoolchildren, the authority invited suggestions from stakeholders on the draft.

While the move was hailed as a positive step towards curbing consumption of junk food among schoolchildren, bakers in the city think this is impractical in a place like Kerala which is essentially “a large town”.“We welcome every move to promote healthy eating among youngsters, especially schoolchildren. Also, contrary to some reports, we would like to clarify that the ban hasn’t come into effect yet,” said P M Sankaran, national president, Indian Bakers’ Federation.

“We met with the FSSAI officials the other day to convince them about the situation in Kochi or Kerala as a whole, which is a large town. Every bakery or cafe which sells ‘junk food’ will be within the vicinity of a school or college. If this draft becomes a rule, then every single bakery in Kerala will be forced to shut down,” said P M Sankaran, national president, Indian Bakers’ Federation,” he said.

According to him, rather than target a small section of bakeries and eateries, the government should ideally bring in awareness among people about junk food. “How does one categorise junk food? Items like sandwiches can’t be broadly classified as junk, for there are healthier options too. Or is it trans fat content that determines whether a food item is junk or not? If so, then the bakers have already stopped using trans fat in our food items. The authorities should spread awareness among people on what junk food really is before venturing into such extreme measures,” he added.

The Kerala Hotels and Restaurants Association (KHRA)

agrees. According to the representatives of KHRA, the selective ban wouldn’t help the cause much.“We are of the opinion that junk food has to be banned completely. But, if this draft becomes a rule, then it amounts to a selective ban. A person who runs a shop within 50 metres of a school has to stop selling ‘junk’ but someone with a shop two metres away can carry on with his business. This will only wipe out competition among such shops,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Food Safety Department officials think the FSSAI move will help bring down junk food addiction among children. “We often see children getting out during lunch breaks for a quick snack like puffs, which is rich in trans fat. The ban will leave them with little option, which would help curb the addiction to such food products,” said P B Dileep, Food Safety Officer, Ernakulam.According to him, the department will initiate checks and raids if they get a directive in this regard.