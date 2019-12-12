Workplace exploitation of women on the rise at SEZ, says Josephine

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) chairperson MC Josephine on Wednesday said numerous incidents of atrocities against women at the workplace are reported from Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Kochi.

She was addressing mediapersons after the KSWC mega adalat held at the district panchayat hall in Kakkanad.

“We have received numerous complaints regarding workplace atrocities faced by women working in various companies in SEZ. Other than workplace exploitations, women employees are also facing physical and mental atrocities. The commission will visit the companies functioning at SEZ to learn about the hardship faced by women employees soon,” Josephine said.

She observed that infringement by society into personal rights in case of love marriages is also increasing now.

She said society should respect the rights ensured by the Constitution to each citizen. KSWC considered 84 complaints. Of this 18 complaints were disposed of. In seven complaints, reports have been sought from various departments. KSWC will consider other 59 complaints in its next sitting in the district.

The commission has sought a report from District Education Officer (DEO) over a complaint filed by teachers of Higher Secondary School in Perumbavoor against the Parent Teacher Association (PTA).