A family’s dreams and hopes die with Yadhu

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The lackadaisical attitude of authorities in repairing the city roads not only killed a 23-year-old Yadhu Lal on Thursday but also shattered the hopes of his middle-class family. Unlike other youths his age, Yadhu, who worked as a delivery executive with an online food delivery firm while pursuing his studies, could not enjoy the fun and excitement of the young age. For, he had to take care of his mother Nisha Lalan, 52, who has been fighting cancer for the past few years and undergoing radiation treatment at the Ernakulam General Hospital.

His father Lalan Kachanikodathu runs a tailoring shop at Cheriyappilly near North Paravoor, while his brother Nandu Lal has just completed his ITI diploma and is working as an apprentice in an automobile firm. On Thursday, Nisha was at their home at Kochal near Koonammavu, awaiting Yadhu’s return who was to take her to the city for treatment. Instead, she got the shocking news of his death. According to neighbours, the family has been under tremendous financial stress owing to the treatment of Nisha, an anganwadi worker.

Yadhu was looking for a job abroad

Yadhu, who completed polytechnic diploma in electronics, was looking for a job abroad. For this, he was pursuing a certificate course in Kochi. To meet the expenses, he had taken up two jobs, one as a delivery boy and the other as a part-time employee with a software firm at Kadavanthra. “Yadhu used to take his mother to the hospital. His brother recently joined as trainee in Kochi and hence, Yadhu used to find money for his mother’s treatment and other expenses.

He himself paid the fee for the certificate course recently,” said Rahul, a neighbour. Thomas, another neighbour, said Yadhu used to work hard. “His death has shocked the entire locality. Even after his cremation, hundreds of people remained at his house. They could not believe the news,” he said.

Hundreds bid adieu to Yadhu

Yadhu’s mortal remains were brought to his house by 3.30pm and kept at his ancestral home nearby for the public to pay homage. Hundreds of people paid tribute to him. Sankar, one of the friends and classmates of Yadhu, said the Palarivattom stretch usually witnesses heavy traffic congestion. “On Thursday, there was no block. Perhaps, Yadhu would not have died if there was a traffic snarl,” he said.

Who’s to blame?

For the past four months, we have been awaiting the Public Works Department’s nod for digging up the road to repair the leak. As it is a major road, we cannot dig it up without the PWD’s permission. Had PWD given the permission, we could have carried out the repair work.

Suma, assistant executive engineer, KWA Vyttila sub-division

PICS: A SANESH

We only delayed the digging up of roads that was planned under AMRUT and other pipe-laying projects in the city. We never prevented the KWA from fixing the leak or pipe burst. Based on a request sent to us via email, we permitted the KWA to dig up the road at Kaloor a week ago. How can the KWA official blame PWD for the accident?

Sureshkumar A, executive engineer (PWD Roads)

The apathy of government officials led to the youngster’s death. Since the matter does not come under my constituency, I am not aware of other issues related to this.

Ernakulam MLA T J Vinodh

Grief-stricken friends of Yadhu near his house at Kochal near Koonammavu

Minister seeks urgent report from collector

T’Puram: Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty has sought an urgent report from the Ernakulam district collector on the incident in which a youth died after falling into a pit on the road near the Palarivattom metro station on Thursday. “Water Resources secretary B Ashok has been asked to seek a report from the collector and to take corrective steps immediately,” said a statement from the minister’s office. The State Human Rights Commission has also registered a suo motu case in the incident. Chairman of the panel Justice Antony Dominic has asked the Kerala Water Authority managing director and Kochi city police commissioner to submit a detailed report on the reasons that led to the tragedy. The case will be heard in the commission sitting at Aluva on January 14.