Biker falls near pit on road, lorry runs over him

The deceased is Koonammavu native Yadhu Lal K L, who works for an online food delivery firm.

The accident site near the Palarivattom metro station.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The public raised several protests and Kerala High Court gave ultimatum, but the condition of roads in Kochi continues to be pitiable due to the authorities’ apathy with lives being lost one after the other. A 23-year-old became the latest casualty, third in four months, after he fell off his motorcycle and was run over by a lorry near the Palarivattom metro station at 7.45 am on Thursday.

Yadhu Lal K L | A SANESH

The deceased is Koonammavu native Yadhu Lal K L, who works for an online food delivery firm. The victim, heading in Kaloor direction, lost balance after his bike’s handle hit an iron board placed over the hole. It was dug up by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) after a pipe had broken eight months ago and kept open since then. Yadhu died on the spot.

A postmortem examination was conducted at the Ernakulam General Hospital and the body was handed over to relatives. “The victim lost control after the two-wheeler hit the board. He fell under the rear wheel of the water tanker which was moving closely. The lorry driver didn’t see him. A case has been registered,” said an officer with the Palarivattom police station. Public protested on the busy stretch.

Accident sparks off protests

“The authorities had repaired the road in front of the metro station last week, but didn’t fill the hole. To make things worse, three concrete bricks used by metro station to construct footpath have been put into it. Somebody placed a KMRL board over it. Due to the 1.5-footdeep pit, traffic congestion has been a regular sight along the Palarivattom-Mamangalam stretch, but the authorities turned a blind eye to all these mess,” said an autorickshaw driver.

The accident sparked off protests following which the police placed signboards indicating the hole. BJP and Congress workers staged separate protests near the accident spot. The Palarivattom police arrested and removed the protesters after it caused a traffic snarl for a few minutes on the busy stretch. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) registered a suo motu case and directed the KWA MD and city police commissioner to conduct an inquiry into the incident and file a report in four weeks’ time.

The case will be considered at the commission’s sitting in Aluva on January 14. Meanwhile, Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Additional District Magistrate K Chandrasekharan Nair will conduct the probe. The collector also sought reports from the departments, PWD Roads Division and KWA.

Suo motu case taken State human rights panel has registered a suo motu case and directed the KWA MD and city police commissioner to conduct an inquiry.

Collector orders probe Ernakulam Collector S Suhas has ordered a magisterial inquiry. Additional District Magistrate K Chandrasekharan Nair will conduct it.

