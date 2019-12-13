Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Design Week kicks off

On Friday, an architecture and design summit will be held.‘Design ecosystem will boost startup products’Saji Gopinath said the state has several talented persons when it comes to the design sector. 

Published: 13th December 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors taking a look at the Chekutty installation set up at Bolgatty Palace as part of Kochi Design Week 2019 | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Design Week (KDW) 2019, India’s largest design festival, organised by the Electronics and IT Department in association with World Design Organisation (WDO) and Interaction Design Association (IxDA), kicked off at Bolgatty Palace and Island Resort on Thursday. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan inaugurated the three-day fest, which will give creative minds a platform to meet and brainstorm on latest features in design and architecture.

“The design sector should become more democratic in its approach by considering the needs of people, the primary consumers. We are articulating a form that people can understand. When they understand it better, they will appreciate it more,” said Sreeramakrishnan. S D Shibulal, chairman of High Power IT Committee (HPIC) and co-founder and former CEO of Infosys, M Sivasankar, IT secretary, Saji Gopinath, CEO of Kerala Startup Mission, V Sunil Kumar, founder and managing director of Asset Homes, among others spoke.

On Friday, an architecture and design summit will be held.‘Design ecosystem will boost startup products’Saji Gopinath said the state has several talented persons when it comes to the design sector. “This should be tapped well. For this, Kochi needs to be elevated as a ‘design hub’,” said Gopinath. He said the state needs to start making high-end products, for which a design-based approach is pivotal.

‘Design festivals needed’

Manish Arora, coordinator, Design Innovation Centre, Banaras Hindu University, said it is a great move by the state government to conduct a design festival in Kochi. “Thousands are attending the sessions. This shows how interested they are in design-based products,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp